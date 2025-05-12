Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Staff Conducts Staff Ride at Meiji Shrine [Image 5 of 5]

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Staff Conducts Staff Ride at Meiji Shrine

    SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Col. Joseph Scott, Commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, presents a Certificate of Appreciation to the Meiji Jingu Shrine for hosting the brigade staff and educating us on the Japanese shinto religion and the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on Oct 10, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 22:32
    Photo ID: 9031663
    VIRIN: 241010-A-TR140-2735
    Resolution: 3904x4000
    Size: 12.52 MB
    Location: SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JP
    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    94th AAMDC
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Land-Based Ballistic Missile Defense

