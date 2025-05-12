38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Staff Conducts Staff Ride at Meiji Shrine

Col. Joseph Scott, Commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, presents a Certificate of Appreciation to the Meiji Jingu Shrine for hosting the brigade staff and educating us on the Japanese shinto religion and the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on Oct 10, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
