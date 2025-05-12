A shinto priest from the Meiji Jingu shrine guided the brigade staff throught the Meiji Jingu shrine and provided education on the shinto religion during the staff ride hosted by the brigade unit ministry team in Tokyo, Japan on Oct. 10, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 22:32
|Photo ID:
|9031661
|VIRIN:
|241010-A-TR140-9097
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|14.83 MB
|Location:
|SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Staff Conducts Staff Ride at Meiji Shrine [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.