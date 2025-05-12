Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Staff Conducts Staff Ride at Meiji Shrine [Image 4 of 5]

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Staff Conducts Staff Ride at Meiji Shrine

    SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    The brigade staff poses at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on Oct 10, 2024 during the religious education staff ride hosted by the brigade unit ministry team focused on understanding the Japanese shinto religion. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 22:32
    Location: SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JP
    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    94th AAMDC
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Land-Based Ballistic Missile Defense

