USINDOPACOM Deputy Commander Emphasizes Deterrence, Defense, and Diplomacy at Indo-Pacific Security Forum

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with retired Australian Defence Force Brigadier Ian Langford, executive director of Security and Defence PLuS, during the Indo-Pacific Security Forum in Honolulu, May 12, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) (Photo has been enhanced due to low-light environment.)