    USINDOPACOM Deputy Commander Emphasizes Deterrence, Defense, and Diplomacy at Indo-Pacific Security Forum

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with retired Australian Defence Force Brigadier Ian Langford, executive director of Security and Defence PLuS, during the Indo-Pacific Security Forum in Honolulu, May 12, 2025.

    Rudd emphasized the forum’s theme of enhancing stability through deterrence, defense and diplomacy in a fireside chat-style discussion. Additional topics included regional threats, advanced technologies and international cooperation.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in content.

    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
