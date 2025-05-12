USINDOPACOM Deputy Commander Emphasizes Deterrence, Defense, and Diplomacy at Indo-Pacific Security Forum

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with retired Australian Defence Force Brigadier Ian Langford, executive director of Security and Defence PLuS, during the Indo-Pacific Security Forum in Honolulu, May 12, 2025.
Rudd emphasized the forum’s theme of enhancing stability through deterrence, defense and diplomacy in a fireside chat-style discussion. Additional topics included regional threats, advanced technologies and international cooperation.
USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in content.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 19:38
|Story ID:
|497753
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
