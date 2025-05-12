Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Deputy Commander Emphasizes Deterrence, Defense, and Diplomacy at Indo-Pacific Security Forum [Image 2 of 4]

    USINDOPACOM Deputy Commander Emphasizes Deterrence, Defense, and Diplomacy at Indo-Pacific Security Forum

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joshua M. Rudd, deputy commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with retired Australian Defence Force Brigadier Ian Langford, executive director of Security and Defence PLuS, during the Indo-Pacific Security Forum in Honolulu, May 12, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) (Photo has been enhanced due to low-light environment.)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 19:36
    Photo ID: 9031460
    VIRIN: 250512-N-PC065-1112
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, USINDOPACOM Deputy Commander Emphasizes Deterrence, Defense, and Diplomacy at Indo-Pacific Security Forum [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDOPACOM Deputy Commander Emphasizes Deterrence, Defense, and Diplomacy at Indo-Pacific Security Forum

