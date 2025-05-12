Date Taken: 05.12.2025 Date Posted: 05.12.2025 17:18 Photo ID: 9030915 VIRIN: 051225-A-ZM580-1262 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 573.81 KB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Corpus Christi Army Depot celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday highlighting an artisan- Aircraft Electrician Diego Villarreal [Image 2 of 2], by Kathleen Pettaway-Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.