Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpus Christi Army Depot celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday highlighting an artisan- Aircraft Electrician Diego Villarreal [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Corpus Christi Army Depot celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday highlighting an artisan- Aircraft Electrician Diego Villarreal

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Kathleen Pettaway-Clarke 

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    Aircraft Electrician Diego Villarreal works on a circuit panel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 17:18
    Photo ID: 9030915
    VIRIN: 051225-A-ZM580-1262
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 573.81 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpus Christi Army Depot celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday highlighting an artisan- Aircraft Electrician Diego Villarreal [Image 2 of 2], by Kathleen Pettaway-Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Corpus Christi Army Depot celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday highlighting an artisan- Aircraft Electrician Diego Villarreal
    Corpus Christi Army Depot celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday highlighting an artisan- Aircraft Electrician Diego Villarreal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corpus Christi Army Depot celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday highlighting an artisan- Aircraft Electrician Diego Villarreal

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army250th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download