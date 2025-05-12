Corpus Christi Army Depot proudly celebrates the Army's 250th birthday by recognizing its artisans.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9030913
|VIRIN:
|051225-A-ZM580-1252
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|623.85 KB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corpus Christi Army Depot celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday highlighting an artisan- Aircraft Electrician Diego Villarreal [Image 2 of 2], by Kathleen Pettaway-Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corpus Christi Army Depot celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday highlighting an artisan- Aircraft Electrician Diego Villarreal
No keywords found.