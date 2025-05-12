Corpus Christi Army Depot celebrates the Army’s 250th birthday highlighting an artisan- Aircraft Electrician Diego Villarreal

Corpus Christi Army Depot proudly celebrates the Army's 250th birthday by recognizing its artisans.



During World War II, the Army helped lead the battle to liberate Europe on D-Day. Diego Villarreal, an aircraft electrician from Corpus Christi, came from a family who served proudly in the military and gave the ultimate sacrifice. His grandfather, Private Jose Villarreal, served in the Army during WW2. His great-uncle, Private David Ramirez, also served in the Army in WW2. Villarreal recalls a family story in which his great-uncle wrote a letter saying he was returning and would see everyone soon. Then he was sent out again onto the battlefield in Europe, where he died in action and his grandfather was shot in combat - both received Purple Hearts.



"My grandpa passed away before I was born, so I never got to meet him, but in elementary school for Veterans Day and other projects honoring heroes. He was always the one that I picked. I always felt closeness to him, even though I didn't get to meet him, just because I was proud of what he had done," Villarreal recounts. "After my grandpa got out of the Army, he moved into civil service and retired from Naval Air Station Kingsville. Working at CCAD, I feel like there's a legacy there."



Villarreal graduated from Del Mar College in 2019 with an associate degree in engineering technology, specializing in robotics and 3D printing. Employees like Villarreal have driven the depot to form connections with academic institutions to cultivate a talent pool. In 2023, America's aviation depot signed a letter of agreement with Del Mar College.



But the real story is about the passion and drive to work at CCAD. It all began one morning in 2019 when Villarreal awoke at 2 a.m. to attend a CCAD job fair hosted by Workforce Solutions at the now-defunct Sunrise Mall, where he was the first in line at 2:45 a.m. At that time, CCAD had approximately 200 open vacancies.



"It was interesting. An unhoused lady approached me and asked, ‘What are you doing here?” said Villarreal. And explained that he was waiting and hoping to find a job later today. She said, “‘I hope you get the job.’ So, it was an experience to be out there that early, watching what happens at two or three a.m. in a mall parking lot."



When asked why he chose to appear so early when the job fair began at 9 a.m., he said " I am a huge Star Wars and Marvel comic book fan. On Free Comic Book Day, I sit out early in the morning to get free comic books, the first spot, or whatever promotion they're doing. So, when my aunt told me about the [on-the-spot] job interviews [at the CCAD job fair], I was trying to figure out how early I would go." Villarreal said. "I decided, if I can go early for some free comic books, I can go early for a job.”



Prior to CCAD, Villarreal achieved the highest level in the Boy Scouts of America; the title of Eagle Scout. Currently, he is the Sea Breeze District vice chair of the South Texas Council. He is also participating in the depot's Upward Leader Investment for Tomorrow program, a training program for non-supervisory staff. The UpLIFT program is CCAD’s multifaceted leadership succession planning tool designed to familiarize artisans with the Army’s Leadership Requirements Model.



Villarreal says, "The UpLift program is a great opportunity to train the next generation of CCAD leaders. UpLift equips you and teaches you the tools and skills you need to achieve your goals in and outside the workplace."



The Chief of the Workforce Development Division, Larry Adams, said, “The program looks for employees that are motivated, focused and driven to achieve. Individuals applying to the program must be prepared to learn about the LRM and how it applies to self, others, teams and the organization.”



UpLift members chose a mentor as part of their cohort. CCAD's Deputy and Chief Operation Officer, Rod Benson, is his. "Growth doesn't happen in isolation. The guidance of a mentor can provide insight, encouragement and accountability needed to navigate challenges and recognize opportunities. Problems are what we are all hired to solve," said Benson.



Benson said, "Personal dedication to professional development isn't just a career-enhancing lever—it's a personal mindset that separates those who reach moderate goals from those who achieve the unimaginable." The Army believes in maintaining America's trust; our workforce must serve with competence and character.



Through programs like UpLift, CCAD continuously seeks to recruit and train the next generation of artisans and employees. Adams said, “Students graduating from the program have a better understanding of self, a plan for continued development and the skillset needed to succeed in accomplishing challenges faced within the Army Organic Industrial Base.”



Villarreal is optimistic about his future and the opportunities available to him at the depot. He remarked on his family's legacy, "The military is in our blood, and earning a position here at CCAD is something I wouldn't trade for anything. It's hard work and not always easy," Villarreal said. "There will be times when you doubt yourself but set goals and rely on those closest to you for encouragement. My wife was very influential during tough times. Happy 250th Army!"

