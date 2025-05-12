507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, takes off in a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, assigned to 4th Ranger Training Battalion (Ravens), to conduct a Airborne Water Jump at Fort Gaines, GA., May 9, 2025. These Paratroopers are jumping to stay current on jump status, and stay proficient for Airborne Operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)