Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER) [Image 2 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)

    FORT GAINES, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, stand by to load onto a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, assigned to 4th Ranger Training Battalion (Ravens), on the Pick Up Zone, Fort Gaines, GA., May 9, 2025. These Paratroopers are jumping to stay current on jump status, and stay proficient for Airborne Operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 15:42
    Photo ID: 9030723
    VIRIN: 250127-A-BZ540-1062
    Resolution: 6321x4214
    Size: 11.91 MB
    Location: FORT GAINES, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER) [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)
    507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Airborne
    Water Jump
    MC-6 Parachute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download