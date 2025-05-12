507th PIR AIRBORNE OPERATION (WATER)

U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, load onto a UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, assigned to 4th Ranger Training Battalion (Ravens), on the Pick Up Zone, Fort Gaines, GA., May 9, 2025. These Paratroopers are jumping to stay current on jump status, and stay proficient for Airborne Operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9030734
|VIRIN:
|250127-A-BZ540-1072
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT GAINES, GEORGIA, US
Web Views: 2
|2
Downloads: 0
|0
