PCD Bougainville Sailors Conduct Missile Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (April 25, 2025) – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Qwendesha Dennis trains on an inert missile at a mobile ordnance training team facility on April 25, 2025. Bougainville is under construction while the crew is establishing and maintaining qualifications, training, planning, and preparing to operate the ship once it is commissioned. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee)