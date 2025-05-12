Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PCD Bougainville Sailors Conduct Missile Training [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PCD Bougainville Sailors Conduct Missile Training

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    USS Bougainville

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 25, 2025) – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Eric Saravia trains on an inert missile at a mobile ordnance training team facility on April 25, 2025. Bougainville is under construction while the crew is establishing and maintaining qualifications, training, planning, and preparing to operate the ship once it is commissioned. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 13:51
    Photo ID: 9030324
    VIRIN: 250425-N-MT837-1017
    Resolution: 6111x4074
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCD Bougainville Sailors Conduct Missile Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Dylan Kinee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PCD Bougainville Sailors Conduct Missile Training
    PCD Bougainville Sailors Conduct Missile Training
    PCD Bougainville Sailors Conduct Missile Training
    PCD Bougainville Sailors Conduct Missile Training
    PCD Bougainville Sailors Conduct Missile Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download