PCD Bougainville Sailors Conduct Missile Training

NORFOLK, Va. (April 25, 2025) – Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Jose Kuaki, center, provides missile training to Sailors on an inert missile at a mobile ordnance training team facility on April 25, 2025. Bougainville is under construction while the crew is establishing and maintaining qualifications, training, planning, and preparing to operate the ship once it is commissioned. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 13:51
|Photo ID:
|9030318
|VIRIN:
|250425-N-MT837-1030
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
