Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum honors unsung heroes at Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Drum honors unsung heroes at Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Larson, garrison senior enlisted adviser, are presented with a check that represents the number of volunteer hours and the monetary value that community members contributed last year during the Fort Drum Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony on May 9 inside The Peak. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 10:56
    Photo ID: 9029774
    VIRIN: 250509-A-XX986-1002
    Resolution: 2931x3712
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum honors unsung heroes at Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum honors unsung heroes at Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony
    Fort Drum honors unsung heroes at Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony
    Fort Drum honors unsung heroes at Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum honors unsung heroes at Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps
    Fort Drum Volunteer of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download