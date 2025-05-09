Fort Drum honors unsung heroes at Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony

Photo By Michael Strasser | Amy Schardt receives the 2024 Fort Drum Volunteer of the Year award from Col. Matthew...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Amy Schardt receives the 2024 Fort Drum Volunteer of the Year award from Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Larson, garrison senior enlisted adviser, during a ceremony May 9 inside The Peak. (Photo by Glenn Wagner, Fort Drum Visual Information) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 12, 2025) -- Fort Drum community members celebrated the selfless service of volunteers May 9, and recognized 23 nominees during the annual Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony inside The Peak.



Volunteers recorded 34,258 hours of service in the Volunteer Management Information System (VMIS) last fiscal year. This equates to a monetary value of roughly $1.15 million, with the value of each volunteer hour estimated at $33.49.



“The biggest benefit people get from volunteering is the satisfaction of incorporating service into their lives, and making a difference in their community and country,” said Dani Reed, Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps Program manager.



Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, said the Volunteer of the Year ceremony is an opportunity to highlight the many contributions that volunteers make both on the installation and in local communities. He also acknowledged all the people who don’t consider what they do as volunteerism.



“Whether it is making someone a meal, giving somebody a ride, or shoveling a driveway, all of that is part of our community and part of our culture here in the North Country,” he said.



The theme of this year’s ceremony was “Honoring the Heart of Communities.” The following community members were nominated for 2024 Volunteer of the Year in their respective categories:



Soldier and Family Readiness Group – Ashley Hagglund, Amy Hartzell, Ashley Kickery, Hannah Lee, Katelyn Legoas, Christen Litaker, Amanda Mossgrove, Kyndal Osborne, Beth Rankin, Amy Schardt, Margaret Ann Scott, and Katie Swaleh.



Large Community Group – Victoria Anderson and David Havern.



Small Community Group – Sarah Dowds and Shelly Matthews.



Child and Youth Group – Taijon Gardner, Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Gragg, Ashley Pettigrew, and Sasha Snyder.



Youth Group – Macrina Bindernagel.



Local Community Group – Sgt. Elmer Allgyer and Staff Sgt. Austyn Kellison



Amy Schardt was named Soldier and Family Readiness Group Volunteer of the Year. As the SFRG adviser for 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, Schardt organized a squadron ball and organizational day for her unit, and helped foster camaraderie among company advisers. She also volunteers as chairperson for the Fort Drum Thrift Shop where she spearheaded the establishment of the blessing box, which expanded into a blessing pantry.



Victoria Anderson was named Large Community Group Volunteer of the Year. Anderson serves as the AWANA secretary to the commander in the Religious Support Office. Anderson teaches, supervises, and coordinates children’s church for traditional services and organizes the monthly fellowship potluck.



Sarah Dowds was named Small Community Group Volunteer of the Year. Dowds serves as publicity and vice chairman on the Fort Drum Thrift Shop board. She led the scholarship and grant review committee last spring and ensured that Thrift Shop initiatives and mission were communicated effectively across the Fort Drum community. Additionally, Dowds volunteers as board president of the Figure Skating Club of Watertown, where she helps promote ice skating in the community.



Ashley Pettigrew was named Child and Youth Group Volunteer of the Year. As a Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness volunteer coach, Pettigrew provided great mentorship and was a role model to the military children she coached. She expanded her responsibilities to coach multiple teams to ensure the young athletes had a successful season.



Macrina Bindernagel was named Youth Group Volunteer of the Year. As a Religious Support Office volunteer, Bindernagel has led the hospitality functions for Chapel Next while also volunteering to serve in watch care during services. As a youth volunteer, her work has contributed to making the chapel congregation feel welcome at Fort Drum.



Sgt. Elmer Allgyer was named Local Community Group Volunteer of the Year. Allgyer dedicates most of his free time volunteering with Evans Mills Ambulance Squad, where he recorded more than 2,300 hours of service. He has served as a field training officer, medical assistant and driver. In that time, Allgyer responded to more than 250 calls, providing vital life services in the towns of LeRay and Pamelia.



Schardt was named overall 2024 Fort Drum Volunteer of the Year.



“I love giving back, and I’m very honored and proud to represent both the 1st Brigade and the Thrift Shop,” she said. “I think volunteering is so important, especially in the Army, because there is a huge need for Soldier and family support. For me, it’s just an opportunity to give back and support our community.”



Schardt said that SFRG volunteers help families stay informed, and they build team cohesion within the unit. She worked with 3-71 Cavalry Regiment until it was inactivated last summer, and then she continued to support brigade activities.



She started volunteering at the Thrift Shop when her family moved to Fort Drum two years ago.



“I love the Thrift Shop’s mission and they way it supports the community in so many ways,” she said. “Being a leader within that volunteer organization has been a big honor for me. I’ve learned a lot personally from working with the team.”



Schardt said they recently awarded $40,000 in scholarships and grants to Fort Drum community members.



“We had 34 scholarships and nine grants this year, which was huge,” she said. “And then we also opened a new food pantry at the Thrift Shop and that has been an exciting project to see to fruition.”



Schardt said that volunteering is a good way to stay active, meet people, and learn about different organizations. She said people who are interested in volunteering will not regret the decision.



“Don’t be afraid to jump right in and get involved,” Schardt said. “I’ve learned a lot through volunteering, met great friends, and I feel like it has always enriched my time on the posts I’ve been at, so I would recommend that people just see where they can help and do what they can.”



To learn more about the Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps and opportunities to volunteer in the community, visit www.facebook.com/FortDrumArmyVolunteerCorps.