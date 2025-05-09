The Fort Drum community applauded its volunteers May 9 during the annual Volunteer of the Year award ceremony inside The Peak. An overall winner was named in each of six volunteer categories, and Amy Schardt was named 2024 Fort Drum Volunteer of the Year. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 10:56
|Photo ID:
|9029773
|VIRIN:
|250509-A-XX986-1001
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum honors unsung heroes at Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum honors unsung heroes at Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony
No keywords found.