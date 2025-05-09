Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum honors unsung heroes at Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony

    Fort Drum honors unsung heroes at Volunteer of the Year Awards Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Fort Drum community applauded its volunteers May 9 during the annual Volunteer of the Year award ceremony inside The Peak. An overall winner was named in each of six volunteer categories, and Amy Schardt was named 2024 Fort Drum Volunteer of the Year. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 10:56
    Photo ID: 9029773
    VIRIN: 250509-A-XX986-1001
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps
    Fort Drum Volunteer of the Year

