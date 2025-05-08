250509-N-UQ809-1003 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 9, 2025) A U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, secures an aircraft jack to an F/A-18E Super Hornet, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 07:57
|Photo ID:
|9029273
|VIRIN:
|250509-N-UQ809-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.