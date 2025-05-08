250509-N-JJ537-1429 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 9, 2025) A U.S. Navy Yeoman manages Command Master Chief Samira McBride's, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) daily appoitments abaord the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.