Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250509-N-JJ537-1192 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 9, 2025) A U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate instructs a tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) class aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)