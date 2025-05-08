Pilots from the 122nd Fighter Wing perform a flyover during prerace ceremonies from the IndyCar Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 10, 2025. The Indiana National Guard supports local events to inform, educate and create enthusiasm throughout the Hoosier state. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Cook)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 07:43
|Photo ID:
|9029256
|VIRIN:
|250510-Z-OE180-1023
|Resolution:
|4430x2921
|Size:
|7.02 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana National Guard supports IndyCar Grand Prix [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Kelsea Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.