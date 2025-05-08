Indiana National Guard supports IndyCar Grand Prix

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pilots from the 122nd Fighter Wing perform a flyover during prerace ceremonies from the IndyCar Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 10, 2025. The Indiana National Guard supports local events to inform, educate and create enthusiasm throughout the Hoosier state. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Cook)