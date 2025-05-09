Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard supports IndyCar Grand Prix [Image 2 of 3]

    Indiana National Guard supports IndyCar Grand Prix

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Cook 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Members of the Indiana National Guard Ceremonial Unit present the colors during the national anthem for the IndyCar Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 10, 2025. The Indiana National Guard supports local events to inform, educate and create enthusiasm throughout the Hoosier state. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Cook)

    This work, Indiana National Guard supports IndyCar Grand Prix [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Kelsea Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

