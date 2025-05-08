Indiana National Guard supports IndyCar Grand Prix

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers and airmen from the Indiana National Guard Ceremonial Unit present the colors during prerace ceremonies for the IndyCar Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 10, 2025. The Grand Prix is an 85-lap race on the road course at IMS. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Cook)