    Indiana National Guard supports IndyCar Grand Prix [Image 1 of 3]

    Indiana National Guard supports IndyCar Grand Prix

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Cook 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Soldiers and airmen from the Indiana National Guard Ceremonial Unit present the colors during prerace ceremonies for the IndyCar Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 10, 2025. The Grand Prix is an 85-lap race on the road course at IMS. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Cook)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 07:43
    Photo ID: 9029254
    VIRIN: 250510-Z-OE180-1010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.28 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard supports IndyCar Grand Prix [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Kelsea Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indiana National Guard
    Air Force
    Army
    IndyCar
    Grand Prix
    This is May

