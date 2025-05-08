21st TSC, SDDC, Hellenic Armed Forces expand power projection in the Mediterranean region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Monday-Gresham, the Deputy Commanding General for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, receives a port operations brief from Andre Cameron, the director of the U.S. Army's Transportation Corps Detachment Eastern Mediterranean - Greece and the leadership team responsible for the Commercial Port of Kavala (Filippos B), Ilias Georgantas, General Manager, Sarisa, S.A./Euroports and Nikos Paschalis, Terminal Manager, Euroports, during a visit on May 7.



Kavala's port is being used during Defender 25 as a proof of concept and is now the newest port to be used by U.S./NATO forces to sustain warfighting functions and lethality capabilities in the region.



"The Port of Kavala is truly important for power projection in the region because it enables us to select it from one of multiple nodes for use in training or real-world events like reception, staging, and onward movement should that need arise," said Monday-Gresham.