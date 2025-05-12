21st TSC, SDDC, Hellenic Armed Forces expand power projection in the Mediterranean region

Photo By Brian Lamar | The 28th Infantry Division's convoy left the Port of Kavala, Greece on May 7, 2025 for...... read more read more Photo By Brian Lamar | The 28th Infantry Division's convoy left the Port of Kavala, Greece on May 7, 2025 for onward movement to Defender 25 training areas. This convoy is part of an RSOM operation, which constitutes the first U.S. Army use of the Port of Kavala. According to Andre Cameron, the director of the U.S. Army's Transportation Corps Detachment Eastern Mediterranean - Greece, the Port of Kavala is being used during DE 25 as a proof of concept and is now the newest port able to be used by U.S./NATO forces to sustain warfighting functions and lethality capabilities in the region. see less | View Image Page

By Brian Lamar, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs



KAVALA, Greece — For the first time, U.S. Army units launched vehicle convoys from the pier at the Commercial Port of Kavala (Filippos B), which rolled onto the nearby National Highway enroute to conduct training in support of the Defender 25 NATO exercise series on May 7.



The Port of Kavala, located in central Northern Greece, is now the newest port in the catalog of dozens of ports across the span of the European continent that provides NATO with the capability to deliver fighting forces and resupply combatant commanders.



“The opening of the Port of Kavala is a major milestone for bolstering strategic readiness, through enhanced logistic support, which translates directly to a more robust power projection platform for the Mediterranean region,” according to Andre Cameron, the director of Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s Transportation Corps Detachment Eastern Mediterranean - Greece.



According to Cameron, this proof-of-concept event is proving to be value added to sustaining warfighting and lethality functions in the region to deter aggression by competitors to NATO.



“This event will further enhance supply chain networks, delivering efficiencies based on capacity flow and speed of throughput from South to Forward Operating Sites to meet strict timelines,” said Cameron. “Kavala adds one more option to the region to supply combatant commanders in the region.”



Although the vehicles that rolled from the port headed North were solely U.S. Army, it took a lot of hard work from a multitude of multi-national team members from the Hellenic Army and Coast Guard, as well as support from Greek municipal and regional authorities, including the Port Authority leadership.



“Lots of relationships, partnerships, and friendships have been forged with our host nation counterparts to make this happen. We cannot thank the Hellenic forces and the civilian leadership enough for their unwavering support and commitment. They have embodied the spirit of hospitality and partnership through this entire process,” said Cameron.



During initial planning for the U.S. Army’s use of the port, the importance of the partnerships between the Hellenic Army and Coast Guard became clear. According to Cameron, the port authority quickly built structures like a barrier wall to separate the military and commercial operations to deconflict mission sets yet showcasing interoperability. Hellenic forces provided multi-level maritime, ground ops, and traffic security functions to ensure force protection and safety. This also included Hellenic forces escorts for convoys to ensure safe and unhindered arrival to training locations.



“Using the Port of Kavala is important for power projection in the region because it enables us to have multiple nodes we can use. This is a truly historic event and a milestone in the relationship between the U.S. and Greece,” said Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, the deputy commanding general of the 21st TSC. “Due to it being the first time we have brought in a vessel and discharged equipment at this location. It has been fairly speedy and efficient with the ability to hit follow-on transportation whether it is convoys or commercial trucking or the future expansion of rail operations. This port addition enables us to have many more options and opportunities should we need them for future missions here.”



Future plans for the port, within the next five years, are to establish a rail terminal for more movement options from the port to other parts of the region. The rail terminal is among other infrastructure improvements proposed and planned by Greek authorities.



“We have been closely cooperating for the past few months to have everything ready according to the standards that have been communicated by the U.S. Army. We hope we have lived up to the U.S.’s expectations and we are ready to assist the Army with any future needs in the same manner,” said Nikos Paschalis, the terminal manager of the Port of Kavala.