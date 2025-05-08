Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC, SDDC, Hellenic Armed Forces expand power projection in the Mediterranean region [Image 2 of 2]

    21st TSC, SDDC, Hellenic Armed Forces expand power projection in the Mediterranean region

    GREECE

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Brian Lamar 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Monday-Gresham, the Deputy Commanding General for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, receives a port operations brief from Andre Cameron, the director of the U.S. Army's Transportation Corps Detachment Eastern Mediterranean - Greece and the leadership team responsible for the Commercial Port of Kavala (Filippos B), Ilias Georgantas, General Manager, Sarisa, S.A./Euroports and Nikos Paschalis, Terminal Manager, Euroports, during a visit on May 7.

    Kavala's port is being used during DE 25 as a proof of concept and is now the newest port to be used by U.S./NATO forces to sustain warfighting functions and lethality capabilities in the region.

    "The Port of Kavala is truly important for power projection in the region because it enables us to select it from one of multiple nodes for use in training or real-world events like reception, staging, and onward movement should that need arise," said Monday-Gresham.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 07:20
    Photo ID: 9029250
    VIRIN: 250507-O-YZ711-5117
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: GR
    21st TSC, SDDC, Hellenic Armed Forces expand power projection in the Mediterranean region
