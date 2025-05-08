ESG3 and OPNAV N95 visit Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Randall Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, speaks with U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, right, director of Expeditionary Warfare (OPNAV N95), and Cmdr. Vincent Junor, USS Boxer (LHD 4) chief engineer, during a visit aboard Boxer, March 13, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)