ESG3 and OPNAV N95 visit Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(Left to Right) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, director of Expeditionary Warfare (OPNAV N95), Cmdr. Vincent Junor, USS Boxer (LHD 4) chief engineer, Rear Adm. Randall Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, and Capt. Jason Tumlinson, Boxer commanding officer, walk during a visit aboard Boxer, March 13, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)