    ESG3 and OPNAV N95 visit Boxer [Image 2 of 5]

    ESG3 and OPNAV N95 visit Boxer

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Omar Dominquez 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    (Left to Right) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, director of Expeditionary Warfare (OPNAV N95), Cmdr. Vincent Junor, USS Boxer (LHD 4) chief engineer, Rear Adm. Randall Peck, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, and Capt. Jason Tumlinson, Boxer commanding officer, walk during a visit aboard Boxer, March 13, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 22:37
    Photo ID: 9028687
    VIRIN: 250313-N-DZ831-1010
    Resolution: 3245x2163
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESG3 and OPNAV N95 visit Boxer [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

