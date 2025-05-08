ESG3 and OPNAV N95 visit Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, left, director of Expeditionary Warfare (OPNAV N95), is welcomed by Capt. Jason Tumlinson, USS Boxer (LHD 4) commanding officer, during a visit aboard Boxer, March 13, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)