ESG3 and OPNAV N95 visit Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, left, director of Expeditionary Warfare (OPNAV N95), is welcomed by Capt. Jason Tumlinson, USS Boxer (LHD 4) commanding officer, during a visit aboard Boxer, March 13, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)
