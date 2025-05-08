Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Marine Littoral Regiment tests deployment readiness on MCAS Futenma [Image 7 of 7]

    12th Marine Littoral Regiment tests deployment readiness on MCAS Futenma

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing take off during an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The ACM exercise is a simulated crisis response drill that must be executed within 24 hours to prepare Marines to mitigate emergencies, provide humanitarian aid, or counter threats to U.S. national interests within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila)

    This work, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment tests deployment readiness on MCAS Futenma [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Ryan Sotodavila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MAW
    MAGTF
    Crisis response
    3d MARDIV
    ACM drill

