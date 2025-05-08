12th Marine Littoral Regiment tests deployment readiness on MCAS Futenma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division fly on a CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462 during an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The ACM exercise is a simulated crisis response drill that must be executed within 24 hours to prepare Marines to mitigate emergencies, provide humanitarian aid, or counter threats to U.S. national interests within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila)