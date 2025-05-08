U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division unload packs from a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement during an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The ACM exercise is a simulated crisis response drill that must be executed within 24 hours to prepare Marines to mitigate emergencies, provide humanitarian aid, or counter threats to U.S. national interests within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 21:01
|Photo ID:
|9028624
|VIRIN:
|250508-M-JH235-1035
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1019.95 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment tests deployment readiness on MCAS Futenma [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Ryan Sotodavila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.