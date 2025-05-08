12th Marine Littoral Regiment tests deployment readiness on MCAS Futenma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division unload packs from a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement during an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 8, 2025. The ACM exercise is a simulated crisis response drill that must be executed within 24 hours to prepare Marines to mitigate emergencies, provide humanitarian aid, or counter threats to U.S. national interests within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila)