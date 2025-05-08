V Corps Best Squad ACFT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpl. Marlla Kondratieva, assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade carries a 45 lb kettlebell from each side while conducting the Army Combat Fitness Test during V Corps Best Squad competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 11, 2025. This ACFT to assess their individual and teams' physical readiness and their scores on their physical abilities are battle tracked and recorded to be added up at the end of the competition to see who may advance to represent V Corps to compete in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)