    V Corps Best Squad ACFT [Image 4 of 7]

    V Corps Best Squad ACFT

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Anton Pavlon, assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment sprints while conducting the Army Combat Fitness Test during V Corps Best Squad competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 11, 2025. This ACFT to assess their individual and teams' physical readiness and their scores on their physical abilities are battle tracked and recorded to be added up at the end of the competition to see who may advance to represent V Corps to compete in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 17:33
    Photo ID: 9028610
    VIRIN: 250511-A-GV482-1004
    Resolution: 6382x3916
    Size: 8.62 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, V Corps Best Squad ACFT [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    ACFT
    BestSquad25
    BestSquadCompetition VCorps

