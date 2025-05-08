V Corps Best Squad ACFT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Karame Appiah, assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts hand release push-ups during the Army Combat Fitness Test as part of V Corps Best Squad competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 11, 2025. This ACFT to assess their individual and teams' physical readiness and their scores on their physical abilities are battle tracked and recorded to be added up at the end of the competition to see who may advance to represent V Corps to compete in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)