USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)

Cmdr. Alexander Smith, Executive Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), observes as the ship prepares to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), May 10, 2025. Gonzalez is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Matthew Weinberger)