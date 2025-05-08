Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Matthew Weinberger 

    USS GONZALEZ (DDG 66)

    Cmdr. Alexander Smith, Executive Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), observes as the ship prepares to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), May 10, 2025. Gonzalez is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Matthew Weinberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 16:33
    Photo ID: 9028560
    VIRIN: 250510-N-DB821-1420
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 7 of 7], by LTJG Matthew Weinberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download