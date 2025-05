USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Enrique Plaza Barreto takes a visual bearing to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea in the Atlantic Ocean, May 10, 2025. Gonzalez is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Matthew Weinberger)