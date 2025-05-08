USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) Replenishment-at-Sea with USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Quartermaster 3rd Class Zenovia Watson, raises a signal flag up the yardarm of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), May 10, 2025. Gonzalez is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Matthew Weinberger)