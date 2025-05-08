2nd MDTF Tests Experimental UAVs during Arcane Thunder 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Andrew J. Baumgardner, a member of the 2nd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion Innovation Center, reviews flight data prior to testing the MDEB’s newest experimental Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. Arcane Thunder 25 promotes innovation, collaboration, and interoperability between Allied and partner nations, and contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of the US and NATO allies to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict.