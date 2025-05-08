2nd MDTF Tests Experimental UAVs during Arcane Thunder 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier with 2d Cavalry Regiment flies a First-Person View Unmanned Aerial Vehicle during exercise Arcane Thunder 25 at a Polish training area near Ustka, Poland, 11 May, 2025. Arcane Thunder 25 promotes innovation, collaboration, and interoperability between Allied and partner nations, and contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of the US and NATO allies to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict.