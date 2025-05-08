Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd MDTF Tests Experimental UAVs during Arcane Thunder 25 [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2nd MDTF Tests Experimental UAVs during Arcane Thunder 25

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Soldier with 2d Cavalry Regiment performs pre-flight checks on a First-Person View Unmanned Aerial Vehicle during exercise Arcane Thunder 25 at a Polish training area near Ustka, Poland, 11 May, 2025. Arcane Thunder 25 promotes innovation, collaboration, and interoperability between Allied and partner nations, and contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of the US and NATO allies to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 15:08
    Photo ID: 9028497
    VIRIN: 250511-A-PC120-1115
    Resolution: 5292x3780
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: USTKA, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MDTF Tests Experimental UAVs during Arcane Thunder 25 [Image 7 of 7], by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd MDTF Tests Experimental UAVs during Arcane Thunder 25
    2nd MDTF Tests Experimental UAVs during Arcane Thunder 25
    2nd MDTF Tests Experimental UAVs during Arcane Thunder 25
    2nd MDTF Tests Experimental UAVs during Arcane Thunder 25
    2nd MDTF Tests Experimental UAVs during Arcane Thunder 25
    2nd MDTF Tests Experimental UAVs during Arcane Thunder 25
    2nd MDTF Tests Experimental UAVs during Arcane Thunder 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    56thAC
    ArcaneThunder
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    ArmyTransformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download