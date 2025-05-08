Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PISAJ-20 observe OSUT live-fire training [Image 6 of 7]

    PISAJ-20 observe OSUT live-fire training

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía 20 (PISAJ-20) students from the Colombian and Brazilian armies observe U.S. Army one station unit training Soldiers conduct marksmanship training at Fort Benning, Ga., May 6, 2025. The observation gave the PISAJ-20 participants valuable perspective on training methodologies and the vital role of noncommissioned officers in shaping the force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class ShaTyra Cox)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 10:16
    Photo ID: 9028468
    VIRIN: 250506-A-OT530-2401
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    This work, PISAJ-20 observe OSUT live-fire training [Image 7 of 7], by SFC ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

