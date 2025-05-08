PISAJ-20 observe OSUT live-fire training

Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía 20 (PISAJ-20) students from the Colombian and Brazilian armies observe U.S. Army one station unit training Soldiers conduct marksmanship training at Fort Benning, Ga., May 6, 2025. The observation gave the PISAJ-20 participants valuable perspective on training methodologies and the vital role of noncommissioned officers in shaping the force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class ShaTyra Cox)
