117th MP Battalion begins Beyond Horizon

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Dakota Layne and Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Prieur, both assigned to the 117th Military Police Battalion, walk toward the flight line at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Alcoa, Tennessee, May 9, 2025. The unit is participating in a two-week annual training mission in Bulgaria as part of Beyond Horizon. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Justin Woolen)