    117th MP Battalion begins Beyond the Horizon [Image 1 of 4]

    117th MP Battalion begins Beyond the Horizon

    ALCOA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Justin Woolen 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christopher Earl, assigned to the 117th Military Police Battalion, counts Soldiers as they board a C-17 aircraft at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Alcoa, Tennessee, May 9, 2025. Beyond Horizon is a multinational training exercise aimed at strengthening NATO interoperability, improving combat skills among allied military police forces, and fostering collaboration and partnership among participating nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Justin Woolen)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 07:01
    Photo ID: 9028406
    VIRIN: 250509-Z-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 14.56 MB
    Location: ALCOA, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, 117th MP Battalion begins Beyond the Horizon [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Justin Woolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Police

    Annual Training
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Tennessee National Guard
    Military Police
    McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base

