117th MP Battalion begins Beyond the Horizon

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christopher Earl, assigned to the 117th Military Police Battalion, counts Soldiers as they board a C-17 aircraft at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Alcoa, Tennessee, May 9, 2025. Beyond Horizon is a multinational training exercise aimed at strengthening NATO interoperability, improving combat skills among allied military police forces, and fostering collaboration and partnership among participating nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Justin Woolen)