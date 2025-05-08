Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    117th MP Battalion begins Beyond Horizon [Image 3 of 4]

    117th MP Battalion begins Beyond Horizon

    ALCOA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Justin Woolen 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 183rd Airlift Squadron, Mississippi Air National Guard, is staged on the flight line at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Alcoa, Tennessee, May 9, 2025. The aircraft supported the movement of Soldiers and equipment for a two-week annual training mission in Bulgaria as part of Beyond Horizon. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Justin Woolen)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 07:08
    Photo ID: 9028423
    VIRIN: 250509-Z-AB123-1004
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 11.53 MB
    Location: ALCOA, TENNESSEE, US
