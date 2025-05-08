117th MP Battalion begins Beyond Horizon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 183rd Airlift Squadron, Mississippi Air National Guard, is staged on the flight line at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Alcoa, Tennessee, May 9, 2025. The aircraft supported the movement of Soldiers and equipment for a two-week annual training mission in Bulgaria as part of Beyond Horizon. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Justin Woolen)