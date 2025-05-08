Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    117th Field Artillery conduct annual training at Camp Shelby [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    117th Field Artillery conduct annual training at Camp Shelby

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Battalion, 117th Field Artillery Regiment (1-117 FA), Bravo Battery fires a round from a M777-A2 Howitzer, Camp Shelby, May 8, 2025. These soldiers conduct round-the-clock, all-weather fire missions to maintain readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 10:53
    Photo ID: 9027469
    VIRIN: 250507-A-AB787-8781
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 14.78 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 117th Field Artillery conduct annual training at Camp Shelby [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    117th Field Artillery conduct annual training at Camp Shelby
    117th Field Artillery conduct annual training at Camp Shelby
    117th Field Artillery conduct annual training at Camp Shelby
    117th Field Artillery conduct annual training at Camp Shelby
    117th Field Artillery conduct annual training at Camp Shelby
    117th Field Artillery conduct annual training at Camp Shelby
    117th Field Artillery conduct annual training at Camp Shelby
    117th Field Artillery conduct annual training at Camp Shelby

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    field artillery
    king of battle
    117th Field Artillery Battalion
    GuardItAl
    TheLine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download