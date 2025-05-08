117th Field Artillery conduct annual training at Camp Shelby

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Battalion 117th Field Artillery Regiment (1-117 FA), Bravo Battery prepares to fire a second round from a M777-A2 Howitzer, Camp Shelby, May 8, 2025. These soldiers conduct round-the-clock, all-weather fire missions to maintain readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)