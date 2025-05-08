117th Field Artillery conduct annual training at Camp Shelby

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 1st Battalion, 117th Field Artillery Regiment (1-117th FA), Bravo Battery Soldier, wearing a poncho, braces a support beam against the high wind and heavy rain, Camp Shelby, May 8, 2025. These soldiers conduct round-the-clock, all-weather fire missions to maintain readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)